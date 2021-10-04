5 Pro Drifter Is Selling His 2018 Ford GT, Buyers Be Warned

4 1973 Ford Mustang Project Car Hopes You Won’t Look Under the Hood

1 Super-Rare 1968 Ford Mustang High Country Special Comes With Two V8s, Two Transmissions

More on this:

This 1970 Ford Mustang Is the Victim of Both a Fender Bender and 43 Years of Sitting

Restoring a car that’s been sitting for decades obviously isn’t always easy business, especially if the vehicle in question hasn’t been stored inside in a heated garage with a low humidity level. 19 photos



But the



The good news, if you’re the kind of person who always chooses to see the glass half full, is the accident damage isn’t necessarily major, so at the end of the day, you might have to be more concerned about the amount of rust on the body.



eBay seller



A full restoration is what it needs, but at the same time, there’s something that needs to be closely inspected under the hood as well. This Mustang still sports the original 302 under the hood, but the seller says it’s currently stuck, most likely from sitting.



The 302 (4.9-liter) V8 was offered for both MY 1969 and 1970 on the first-generation



Clearly, restoring this Mustang from Arkansas is a rather challenging mission, but this doesn’t mean people still don’t want to take the car home. The auction has already received 15 bids so far, with the top offer currently set at $3,000. So, in theory, if you’re in the market looking for such a project car, it goes without saying you should be ready for plenty of bodywork, especially because the rust is something that makes perfect sense in this case.But the 1970 Mustang that we have here is both the victim of years off the road and an accident that caused damage to both its front and back.The good news, if you’re the kind of person who always chooses to see the glass half full, is the accident damage isn’t necessarily major, so at the end of the day, you might have to be more concerned about the amount of rust on the body.eBay seller fordsdominate says the frame under the battery box needs to be replaced completely, and unsurprisingly, so does part of the floor.A full restoration is what it needs, but at the same time, there’s something that needs to be closely inspected under the hood as well. This Mustang still sports the original 302 under the hood, but the seller says it’s currently stuck, most likely from sitting.The 302 (4.9-liter) V8 was offered for both MY 1969 and 1970 on the first-generation Mustang , and it came with a 2-barrel configuration developing 210 horsepower, as well as with a 4-barrel version on the Boss models and producing 290 horsepower. The version we have here is the 2-barrel.Clearly, restoring this Mustang from Arkansas is a rather challenging mission, but this doesn’t mean people still don’t want to take the car home. The auction has already received 15 bids so far, with the top offer currently set at $3,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.