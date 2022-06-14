This 1969 Monteverdi 375S Coupe Used to Belong to Jay Leno, Now It Can Be Yours

Jay Leno, former talk show host and all-time petrolhead, has a big car collection that includes lots of exotics, rare classics, and muscle cars. And he was also the owner of a 1969 Monteverdi for a couple of years, which is now heading to auction.
The Monteverdi 375S Coupe debuted at the Geneva Auto show and then was on display at the New York Auto Show in 1969, before reaching its first buyer in the U.S. The vehicle comes with a celebrity history attached to it, as it once belonged to Jay Leno.
He didn’t have it for a long time, though. He acquired it in 2006 and kept it in his collection of expensive, rare cars until 2008, when he sold it in California. The car went to another owner, who sold it again in 2012 to a new buyer. It has been in the present ownership since then and put up for "static display since acquisition."
The 1969 Monteverdi 375S model, chassis number 1003, is powered by a 7.2-liter Chrysler HEMI V8 engine, mated to a three-speed Chrysler’s TorqueFlite automatic transmission and delivering 450 horsepower. The car reaches a top speed of over 150 mph (241 kph).
It was originally yellow with a black leather interior and has seen quite a lot of changes throughout the years. One of the owners turned it metallic blue, and another gave it a fresh dark blue paintwork, re-plating the chrome, giving its interior a retrim, and adding new silencers and tires.
Bonhams mentions in the listing that “this vehicle is not offered with any original registration documents, bidders should satisfy themselves as to registration requirements in their jurisdiction.”
The car will be available at the Gstaad Sale in Switzerland during the Collector’s Motor Cars segment on July 3, 2022, and there is no reserve attached to it. They are expecting it to fetch between $72,000 to $113,000.
