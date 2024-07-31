This 1969 Convertible Road Runner Is a Rare Numbers-Matching Mopar With Neat Options

25 photos Photo: YouTube/The Story Behind The Car

The Plymouth Road Runner was a short-lived nameplate, emerging in 1968 and retiring at the end of 1974, together with another iconic duo of the muscle car age, the E-body Mopar twins Barracuda and Challenger. While the low-key automobile was an affordable street performer for low-budget, hot-headed buyers, certain rarities among its ranks set it apart from the crowd.