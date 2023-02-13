This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Is a One-Off COPO Gem With Racing Pedigree

In production since 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette is not only America's most iconic sports car, but also one of the most sought-after classics. And needless to say, the nameplate spawned quite a few gems that fetch six- or even seven-figure sums at public auctions.
The 1963 Grand Sport, for instance, is already a million-dollar car. Developed in secret by Zora Arkus-Duntov, the race-spec project included only five cars, all of which still exist today. But the Grand Sport is not the rarest Corvette out there. The 1969 ZL1 is even harder to find. That's because Chevy built only two, and only one survived to see 2023.
While not unique, the ZR1 and the L88 Corvettes are also rare birds. The former was built in eight units in 1971, while the latter was produced over three model years and spawned 216 examples. Specifically, the L88 debuted in 1967, the final year of the second-generation Corvette. The badge and the high-performance 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) remained in production for the 1968 debut of the C3, finding its way in 80 cars. In 1969, Chevrolet built an additional 116 L88s.
At first glance, the L88 may not be as scarce as the ZL1 or the Grand Sport, but there's at least one 1969 example that's rarer than hen's teeth. I'm talking about the black-and-yellow race car you see here, which is as unique as they get, thanks to one specific feature.
Like all L88 Corvettes that were ordered through the COPO program back in 1969, this convertible left the factory with a 427-cubic-inch V8 and a four-speed manual gearbox. But the package also included option code J56, described by Chevrolet as "special heavy-duty brakes." Obviously designed to provide stopping power to a beefed-up Corvette, the brakes were fitted on 115 of 116 L88s built in 1969. This drop-top is the only one that didn't get it.
But that's not the only thing that makes this Corvette special. This COPO-ordered machine also spent quite a few years on America's race track. Driven by Lamar Mann, Rick Thompkins, Buddy Sherk, Sam Fillingham, R.V. Shulnburg, and Dave Heinz, the L88's racing career spanned several seasons in IMSA and SCCA competition, including entries at the famous Sebring and Daytona courses. Indeed, it's quite amazing that it survived all those years of abuse.
Of course, the Corvette has been restored to its original specifications some years ago, a process that won it several awards from 2007 to 2009. Come 2023, and it still relies on its infamous L88 V8 engine, which uses a four-speed manual and a Posi to spin the rear wheels. How powerful it is? Well, Chevrolet claimed the 427 V8 generated 430 horsepower, but the L88 was, in fact, notably more potent with its true output at more than 500 horses. No wonder GM actively discouraged L88 sales to customers who weren't professional racers.
As the world's rarest COPO L88, this Corvette is obviously one of the most valuable C3s out there. Back in 2009, it changed hands for a whopping $305,000. The race car was auctioned off again in 2012, but it failed to sell despite a high bid of $400,000. The Corvette went under the hammer for the third time in January 2023 but the auction came to a halt at $175,000, getting a 'the bid goes on' status. This means that potential customers got the green light to send offers directly to the seller.
But regardless of how much it's worth right now, this Corvette is one sexy beast. And you can check it out in detail in the video below.
