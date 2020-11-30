This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Hides a Big Block Surprise Under the Hood

There’s no better time to start the restoration of a car than right now, not only because of this crazy year, which continues to keep up locked in the safety of our own homes, but also because winter is already here and we can now spend more time in the garage.
If you already have the garage but the project car is missing, look no further than the Chevelle we have here, which has received a series of welcome upgrades under the hood.
As the owner of the car explains in a listing on eBay, this Chevelle was originally painted in Hugger Orange and came with a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, only that the work that has already been done gifted with another unit under the hood.
This is how the Chevelle ended up being powered by a big-block engine, but oddly enough, the owner says they can’t remember what unit they installed on this car.
“I bought the car off Long Island about two years ago with a worked 350 in it. I brought it in over the summer installed a (really can’t remember its either a 396 or 454) big block and 400 turbo. I currently have 17 Chevelle projects and 14 extra big blocks and as the motor in this car has been decked can’t really remember what I installed,” they say.
Obviously, you’ll probably get more info on the engine should you reach out to the seller, but other than that, you also receive other goodies, such as disk brakes, all the window trim, a new front grille, and even an original SS hood.
At first glance, this Chevelle only needs the finishing touches, though if you want a car in tip-top shape, there’s plenty of work that must be done here.
This Chevy is listed for auction on eBay, and the highest bid at the time of writing is $5,400.
