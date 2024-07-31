This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Hopes a Rough Car Also Deserves to Be Loved

The Camaro looked more ferocious in 1969 thanks to new body panels, but the car barely changed from a mechanical perspective from the previous iterations,.
However, customers liked the new look, and many people enjoyed the Camaro's performance appetite, which perfectly aligned with versions focused on delivering more oomph. The Z/28 accounted for over 20K units sold this year, while the Camaro RS and the SS sold 37K and 34K units, respectively.
A 1969 Camaro landed on eBay not long ago with an ambitious objective: find a new home where it wouldn't serve as a parts car but get a complete restoration.
A '69 Camaro is typically a desirable project, as it's an easy way to learn restoration, so it's a common choice for father-son jobs. However, the first thing such a project requires to qualify for this job is a solid condition, as nobody wants to spend most of the restoration time fixing the metal.
This isn't the case with this Chevrolet Camaro.
The seller doesn't share many specifics regarding the car's condition, sticking with terms like "rough condition" and "requiring attention," but you don't have to be a rocket scientist to determine that this Camaro is approaching the rust bucket condition. It's not there yet, but the long tenure off the road has made it a challenging project, and almost everything on the car now needs more or less work.
The body looks concerning, and the floors are likely wrecked – the interior photo shows major holes in the floors, so you'd better put this Camaro on a lift and check the undersides; you probably won't find anything there, as the metal is likely long gone, but you'll be able to assess the damage more effectively.
The car was born with a 307 under the hood, and while the seller didn't share more specifics, it's safe to assume you won't get good news when inspecting the powertrain. However, it won't take long to determine if the engine is stuck, and a good mechanic should be able to tell you how hard it is to save the block with a rapid inspection under the hood.
Is this Camaro still worth the love and money? eBay seller perfumestor says it is, but the asking price makes it a difficult sell. The car was posted online with a no-reserve auction, and someone already submitted a $14K bid – it's the only offer, so I advise you to carefully inspect the car before determining if it's the project you want.
The digital fight will end in two days, and you'll be able to see the Camaro in person in Fort Wayne, Indiana. You will obviously need transportation to take it home if you win the auction and secure the car.
A 1969 Camaro landed on eBay not long ago with an ambitious objective: find a new home where it wouldn't serve as a parts car but get a complete restoration.
A '69 Camaro is typically a desirable project, as it's an easy way to learn restoration, so it's a common choice for father-son jobs. However, the first thing such a project requires to qualify for this job is a solid condition, as nobody wants to spend most of the restoration time fixing the metal.
This isn't the case with this Chevrolet Camaro.
The seller doesn't share many specifics regarding the car's condition, sticking with terms like "rough condition" and "requiring attention," but you don't have to be a rocket scientist to determine that this Camaro is approaching the rust bucket condition. It's not there yet, but the long tenure off the road has made it a challenging project, and almost everything on the car now needs more or less work.
The body looks concerning, and the floors are likely wrecked – the interior photo shows major holes in the floors, so you'd better put this Camaro on a lift and check the undersides; you probably won't find anything there, as the metal is likely long gone, but you'll be able to assess the damage more effectively.
The car was born with a 307 under the hood, and while the seller didn't share more specifics, it's safe to assume you won't get good news when inspecting the powertrain. However, it won't take long to determine if the engine is stuck, and a good mechanic should be able to tell you how hard it is to save the block with a rapid inspection under the hood.
Is this Camaro still worth the love and money? eBay seller perfumestor says it is, but the asking price makes it a difficult sell. The car was posted online with a no-reserve auction, and someone already submitted a $14K bid – it's the only offer, so I advise you to carefully inspect the car before determining if it's the project you want.
The digital fight will end in two days, and you'll be able to see the Camaro in person in Fort Wayne, Indiana. You will obviously need transportation to take it home if you win the auction and secure the car.