This 1968 Ford Mustang Has Already Been Saved Once, Now It Needs to Be Saved Again

The Mustang was already a hit in 1968, so Ford further tweaked the engine lineup in order to make sure the pony has a little something for any potential customer.
The standard unit was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder offered both on the 1967 and 1968 Mustangs, though the latter version shipped with the power reduced from 120 to 115 horsepower.
The C-code Mustang, which is arguably the most popular version for the model year 1968, was fitted with the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel rated at 195 horsepower, while the F-code siblings came with a 302 (4.9-liter) with 210 horsepower. A 4-barrel version of the same engine was available on J-code Mustangs, this time rated at 230 horsepower.
The top engine option on the 1968 Mustang made its way to R-code models and landed in the form of a 428 (7.0-liter) unit developing 335 horsepower.
Also fitted with a 302, this Mustang that was published on eBay by seller dama-3697 earlier this week seems to raise more questions than answers. The car appears to flex and above-the-average shape, at least when compared to other projects, and while it looks like a pony that spent a long time on the side of the road before being saved the first time, it’s still worth a full restoration.
The seller says the Mustang is complete, but it also comes with a series of new parts, including a new steering wheel, a new gauge cluster, and so on.
Oddly enough, the seller says this is a C-code Ford Mustang, which means it should theoretically come with a 289 under the hood. However, the list of specs on eBay points to a 302, so this is either a typing error or the engine inside this Mustang is no longer the original unit.
The car comes with a rather hefty price tag, as the auction starts at $12,000. At this point, however, nobody has entered the bidding race.
The C-code Mustang, which is arguably the most popular version for the model year 1968, was fitted with the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel rated at 195 horsepower, while the F-code siblings came with a 302 (4.9-liter) with 210 horsepower. A 4-barrel version of the same engine was available on J-code Mustangs, this time rated at 230 horsepower.
The top engine option on the 1968 Mustang made its way to R-code models and landed in the form of a 428 (7.0-liter) unit developing 335 horsepower.
Also fitted with a 302, this Mustang that was published on eBay by seller dama-3697 earlier this week seems to raise more questions than answers. The car appears to flex and above-the-average shape, at least when compared to other projects, and while it looks like a pony that spent a long time on the side of the road before being saved the first time, it’s still worth a full restoration.
The seller says the Mustang is complete, but it also comes with a series of new parts, including a new steering wheel, a new gauge cluster, and so on.
Oddly enough, the seller says this is a C-code Ford Mustang, which means it should theoretically come with a 289 under the hood. However, the list of specs on eBay points to a 302, so this is either a typing error or the engine inside this Mustang is no longer the original unit.
The car comes with a rather hefty price tag, as the auction starts at $12,000. At this point, however, nobody has entered the bidding race.