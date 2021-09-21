This 1968 Ford Mustang GT 428 Cobra Jet 4-Speed Is A Dream Come True

Initially introduced in 1964 in hardtop and convertible and fastback versions, the Mustang has gone on into legend.
Gale Haldeman of the team responsible for the Mustang said, “No one knew the Mustang was going to be as popular as it was, but it created a huge stir in the company. Everybody just loved it, even the engineers, though we must have bent 75 in-house engineering and manufacturing rules.”
But all that rebellious rule-breaking worked.
“There were so many things the engineers said we shouldn't be doing, but they didn't want to change them either. There was so much enthusiasm right from the beginning,” Haldeman said. “Even the drivers at the test track loved it. We would go there for meetings, and the crowds of people around it were huge. That was totally unusual, so we suspected the Mustang was going to be a hit.”

This example, a 1968 Ford Mustang GT coupe is powered by an R-code 428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and it’s finished in Highland Green over Nugget Gold vinyl.
The car features a 3.91:1 Traction-Lok differential, front disc brakes, and power steering as well as a full-length center console and the Interior Décor and Visibility Group option packages from back in the day.
Built at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan facility in July of 1968, this immaculate auction vehicle comes with a Deluxe Marti Report, a window sticker, a vintage child seat, manufacturer’s literature and a clean North Carolina title.
The interior is set off with front bucket seats and a rear bench seat covered in Nugget Gold vinyl and channeled inserts. The Interior Décor Group option meant woodgrain trim on the dashboard, door panels and center and overhead consoles. The Visibility Group package included under-dashboard courtesy lights and illumination in the glovebox, trunk, and engine compartment. It also features a remote trunk release which can be used via a chrome lever adjacent to the driver’s seat.
This 1968 also features a 120-mph speedometer, a tachometer and the standard gauges for fuel level and coolant temperature. And perhaps most interesting, the odometer shows just 34k miles on the clock. According to the seller, the car has been stored since 1989.
The famous R-code 428ci Cobra Jet V8 was rated at the time for 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque and all that power is moved to the rear end via a four-speed manual transmission and the aforementioned Traction-Lok differential. The Deluxe Marti Report specifies that this car is just one of 102 examples delivered with a similar engine and transmission combination. The report also lists the car’s outfitting as original colors and options in addition to the car’s build date and production statistics.

