This 1968 Chevelle Is Almost a Wreck, but the Internet Still Loves It

Many believe project cars are a better choice than a fully restored model, simply because you can choose which way to go and get to decide on every little improvement. 25 photos



The Chevelle you see here might be a candidate for either of them, or at least, that’s what the Internet seems to believe seeing as several netizens are now fighting to get the car home by bidding in an



So let’s see what this



First and foremost, it’s a 1968 model that was originally equipped with a 327 engine. And since we said originally, it’s probably clear already the engine installed by



Then, while the body looks more or less in decent condition, not the same thing can be said about the interior. The first thing you’ll see when getting inside is the big hole in the floor, as there’s plenty of rust you’ll have to deal with should you buy this car. The trunk has plenty of patches too, and there’s a lot of rust elsewhere as well, including on the driver side door.



The bench seat comes from a 1969 Chevelle, and the somewhat good news is the electrical side works properly, as all the wiring has been redone recently.



It goes without saying this is nothing more than a project car requiring lots of work, not necessarily to bring back to tip-top shape but to get it back on the road in the first place.



