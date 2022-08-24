This 1967 Pontiac LeMans Sprint Is Rarer Than a GTO and You Won't Guess Why

More on this:

1 1972 Pontiac LeMans Spent 20 Years in a Barn, Gets First Wash and Drive

2 1972 Pontiac LeMans Gets Pulled Out of Collapsing Barn, It's a Numbers-Matching Survivor

3 This 1968 Pontiac LeMans Is a Unique Movie Car, Oscar Sensation

4 1967 Pontiac LeMans Shows Its Age, Still Not the End of the World

5 Matching-Numbers 1969 Pontiac LeMans Is a Barn Find With an Older Restoration