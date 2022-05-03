This 1967 Lincoln Continental Spent Just 10 Years on the Road, Incredible Barn Find

One of the best things about barn finds is that they bring back cars that many people forgot existed, and in some cases, these cars come in incredible condition.
This 1967 Lincoln Continental, for example, is a fantastic barn find not only thanks to the overall shape of the car but also because the convertible itself spent just 10 years on the road.
In other words, it ended up in storage in 1977, with eBay seller washmaster explaining the vehicle was eventually discovered and pulled from a garage rather recently.
After more than 40 years in storage, it makes sense for this Continental to require some fixes, but overall, it’s a totally surprising model, especially when it comes to the current shape of the metal. There’s no rust on the body, but it worth knowing is that the Continental isn’t wearing the paint it was born with.
A repaint was actually completed in its first years on the road, but no further information on this front has been provided.
The top is working, and so does nearly everything else on this Continental (except for one window), and this is what’s making it such an unbelievable discovery. Don’t forget the car has spent more than four decades in hiding, and yet, it still looks way better than some cars that are born during the ‘90s.
The car starts, drives, and stops, the seller says, but you’d better not consider it road-worthy just yet. It’s a project requiring full restoration, so towing it is definitely recommended.
1967 was the last year for the convertible, and given only 2,276 Continentals were produced for this MY, it goes without saying that finding an example in such an impressive condition isn’t exactly easy.
As a result, a hefty price tag shouldn’t be such a big surprise, though right now, the bidding is at just $7,600. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it’s yet to be lifted.
In other words, it ended up in storage in 1977, with eBay seller washmaster explaining the vehicle was eventually discovered and pulled from a garage rather recently.
After more than 40 years in storage, it makes sense for this Continental to require some fixes, but overall, it’s a totally surprising model, especially when it comes to the current shape of the metal. There’s no rust on the body, but it worth knowing is that the Continental isn’t wearing the paint it was born with.
A repaint was actually completed in its first years on the road, but no further information on this front has been provided.
The top is working, and so does nearly everything else on this Continental (except for one window), and this is what’s making it such an unbelievable discovery. Don’t forget the car has spent more than four decades in hiding, and yet, it still looks way better than some cars that are born during the ‘90s.
The car starts, drives, and stops, the seller says, but you’d better not consider it road-worthy just yet. It’s a project requiring full restoration, so towing it is definitely recommended.
1967 was the last year for the convertible, and given only 2,276 Continentals were produced for this MY, it goes without saying that finding an example in such an impressive condition isn’t exactly easy.
As a result, a hefty price tag shouldn’t be such a big surprise, though right now, the bidding is at just $7,600. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it’s yet to be lifted.