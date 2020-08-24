This 1967 Dodge Charger Barn Find Is a Golden Survivor with a Mysterious Engine

3 Dodge Charger "HEMI Halfling" Is Not Your Average Two-Door

Everybody loves barn finds, and it’s all because they pretty much represent a second chance for cars that their owners decided to abandon at one point during their lifetime. 5 photos



The paint of the car is certainly the piece de resistance, as it’s an original factory gold finish which the owner says has never been touched.



“It would be a crime to re-paint this survivor body,” they say in a post on



The car was originally equipped with a 318ci (5.2-liter) engine that was paired with a 727 transmission, but a previous owner replaced it with a new unit at some point.



“The current small block in it is either a 340 or possibly a 360 (the heads are the bigger 1973 casting #3671587),” the seller explains.



What we do know is that the engine runs just fine, and the transmission shifts correctly too, which means that you should be able to drive it home without any additional fixes under the hood.



The mileage is something that’s yet to be figured out since the engine has already been replaced. While the odometer indicates 80,000 miles (128,750 km), it’s not yet known when the new powerplant was installed, but the Craigslist post indicates that it’s unlikely to have a lot of miles on it.



What any potential buyer needs to know is that the car comes without the original radio and the trunk key, and one urgent area that needs to be restored is the interior. The seats, for example, don’t look as good as you’d expect them to look, but the Charger also comes with front seat foams, a carpet kit, and a new glove box liner should you want to begin fixing the interior right away.



