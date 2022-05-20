This 1967 Camaro RS Begs To Be Saved, It Has Good and Bad News

While there are many first-generation Camaros on the market, not all of them are RS and, moreover, not all of them are offered at such an attractive price. But there's a catch.
Chevrolet launched the Camaro in September 1966 and officially went on sale starting on September 29th for the 1967 model year. It was GM's main competitor for the Mustang, which was already on the market since mid-1964. But what Ford gained from the early start, Chevy gained with some smarter solutions, such as the newly developed F-Body platform. This was a mix between a body-on-frame and unibody construction that led to a lighter vehicle and a better handling car.
The Camaro was available in a few trim levels and with a variety of engines that started with a sixer and ended up with big blocks V8s under the hood. But this vehicle was somewhere in the middle, offered with a V8 that, unfortunately, is no longer with the car. Still, the seller has a year-correct 327, although it doesn't match the car's chassis number. In addition, a four-speed gearbox is also included in the selling package.
As for the bodywork, the pictures mostly speak for themselves. There is rust everywhere, starting from the front and ending up to the rear quarter panels and, since the car sported (sometime in the past) a vinyl top, rust at the rear windscreen. There are some other holes in the fenders and in the floors, although, for the latter, you don't have to worry since the seller offers new floor pans in the package.
Yet, this car is salvageable, and being an original RS, it might be worth the effort to restore it. The price might be attractive, even if it doesn't sport the original engine. But, at the end of the day, it's a three-pedal genuine RS, and the $13,900 "Buy It Now" price is not that bad. Moreover, the seller activated the "Make Offer" button.
The price for a decent 1967 Camaro might pass the $50,000 mark, even if it's with a replacement engine. But if it will turn into a stunning restomod, then a six-figure price should be attainable. If you want to see the car for yourself, you should hurry and go to York, Pennsylvania, but a faster and cheaper way is to ask for more pictures from the seller.
