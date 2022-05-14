This 1966 Pontiac GTO Has Everything But the Part Everybody Truly Loves

The GTO production for the model year 1966 included close to 97,000 units, and just as expected, the hardtop was the one accounting for the lion’s share with more than 73,700 cars.
When it comes to engines, the Tri-Power was the engine that pretty much everybody loved. It came in the form of a 389 (6.3-liter) developing 360 horsepower, and this configuration eventually made its way to some 19,000 GTOs.
The same V8 was also in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this GTO, but right now, what you’re going to find in the engine bay is nothing but fresh air.
Make no mistake, this Pontiac GTO is a project in all regards, but the good news is that except for the engine and the transmission, absolutely everything is still there. Unfortunately, the only thing that’s missing is the Tri-Power magic, so at first glance, this GTO rather qualifies for a restomod rather than for a return to factory specifications.
The all-original GTO, however, comes with something that has caused the Internet to go nuts. The car was listed on eBay by seller chevelle_dude1969 without a reserve, which means that whoever sends the top bid is free to take the car home.
In other words, this GTO can end up becoming quite an affordable project, and given nearly all the parts are still there, it’s easy to figure out why so many people are trying to take it home.
At the time of writing, the Pontiac has over 30 bids, all in just a couple of days online. The top offer has reached $9,000, and without a doubt, the price will continue to go up as the auction approaches its last hours.
Anyone who wants to see this GTO in person must buy a plane ticket to Valley Head, Alabama where the car is waiting for someone else to take it home.
