This 1966 Mustang Older Restomod Needs an Update but Sells for a Reasonable Price

One of the oldest tricks on the restomod books is to replace a weak engine with a much more powerful version, and I've seen a few successful projects and some that were not. This upgraded 1966 Mustang falls in between since it needs some additional improvements.
This red Mustang is no longer in its tip-top condition. It's not new nor recently restored, but it's not a relic that can embarrass its owner with the look. At least, from a safe distance of, as the seller says, 10-20 feet away. When closing in, the chips and scratches spread on several bodywork parts become visible. This will tell us that the buyer will have to do some paint job and repairs to give this car the shiny look it deserves. Fortunately, the chromed wheels look good.
Inside, the black vinyl upholstery covers the front bucket seats and the rear bench. The same color is also found on the dashboard, door panels, and Ford-branded floormats. Unfortunately, the passenger's armrest is missing, and so is the driver's side kick panel. But that should be hardly a problem. Overall, the cabin looks good, even though it needs some TLC here and there, but not as much as this newer sports car, though.
When Ford introduced the Mustang, it created a completely new car segment, known as "pony cars." Later on, the Mustang evolved into a wild muscle-car contender when Ford dropped the 428 Cobra-Jet engine in it. But in 1966, when the car you see here left the factory, the biggest available powerplant was the 289 with up to 271 horses. So although we don't know what happened to the original engine for this red coupe, we know that under the hood is something better. Not as good as the one found in this 1964 Pontiac GTO, though.
During the restoration process in 2014, the car received a 302 engine, unavailable in 1966, which was rebuilt and bored. Gasoline comes through a four-barrel Holley carburetor. Also, the mild cams installed during the upgrade should provide more power. A Flowmaster dual exhaust helps the car get a better, meaner sound.
But the upgrades didn't stop here. A five-speed manual is paired to the upgraded engine, and, in 2021, the rear end was rebuilt. The seller, who goes by the name livinglife-30, doesn't say what kind of axle it is. It might be the original part or an upgraded one. But if you decide to take this red Mustang home, you should know that it comes without power steering or brakes, which might be a problem for a daily driver.
As for the price, the seller says it will let it go for a reasonable price. The "buy it now" price is $16,500, but the "make an offer" button is also active. They also said they will give it away with a clean title and that they prefer buyers who will go to Panama, Florida, to pick it up and pay in cash.
