This 1965 Shelby GT350 Can Be Yours For Just Under a Cool Half Million

When the Ford Mustang debuted in 1964, it was quickly obvious that it would be a major hit among buyers. 9 photos kW ; 275 PS) V8 engine. In addition, Shelby modified them with a 4-barrel Holley carburetor to produce 306 bhp (310 PS; 228 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 329 lb-ft (446 N⋅m) of torque at 4,200 rpm.



Beginning as a stock Mustang with a 4-speed manual transmission and 9" live rear axle, units were shipped to Shelby American, upgraded with high-riser manifolds and Tri-Y headers.



By that time, Carroll Shelby was a fixture within the Ford Motor Company family, and Ford was actively involved in motorsport, and Shelby was their go-to resource. The Shelby American Racing Team had already met with success, and the Cobra would go on to take FIA GT World Championship in 1965 with their iconic Daytona Coupe.



So when the moment was hot,



The example is one of just 562 1965 models built. Over the years, it was raced in SCCA Solo I and autocross events and run during events at Willow Springs, Riverside, Ontario, and Laguna Seca.



Early in 2016, the car was sent to Cobra Automotive of Wallingford, Connecticut, to perform a thoroughly detailed and Concours-quality restoration.



This Shelby is powered by the original, numbers-matching K-code 289 cu. in. V8 and includes a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip rear axle.



This is hardly a subtle machine, and it’s everything one would expect from a race-ready GT350.



And should you have the requisite $475,000 handy, you can take it out on the track yourself.

