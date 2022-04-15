This 1965 Mustang Fastback Spent 23 Years in a Barn, Rear Was Left to Sleep in Mud

Cars pulled from barns after sitting for decades don’t typically come in the best condition, and more often than not, this translates to metal issues like rust and rot.
This 1965 Mustang fastback makes no exception.
The car spent no more, no less than 23 years in storage, and unfortunately, the rear side was left sitting in mud. Everybody knows what this means, so whoever buys the car would have to deal with some pretty serious metal issues in the back of the car.
The trunk pan and the floor panels would need to be replaced completely, but things are way better in the front of the car. The front frame rails are said to be good, and the glass comes with no cracks.
If you’re the kind who sees the glass half-full, here’s the good news.
First and foremost, eBay seller blackjackgs claims this fastback is completely original. The car hasn’t been molested in any way throughout all these years, and given it spent more than 2 decades in storage, this isn’t necessarily a surprise.
Then, the original engine is still in the car. This is a C-code Ford Mustang, so it comes with a 289 (4.8-liter) 2-barrel V8 developing 200 horsepower. However, the engine is no longer starting, with the seller claiming it’s locked up and would most likely need to either be rebuilt or replaced completely.
The mileage is said to be 36,000 miles (this is close to 58,000 km), and it’s believed this is entirely original, as the odometer isn’t rolled over.
Without a doubt, restoring this Mustang isn’t going to be an easy project, and whether or not the car ends up receiving a second chance pretty much comes down to the selling price. While the auction starts at $5,000, a reserve is also in place, so the WWW must do better to help this Mustang find a new home.
However, the owner appears to be very optimistic about the money they could fetch for the car, as the Buy It Now price has been set to nearly $15,000.
