This 1965 Lola T70 Spyder Mk1 Driven by Sir Stirling Moss and Steve McQueen Can Be Yours

The British just had it in them back in the 1960s and 1970s. They had courage, vision, and enough resources to pull off incredible manufacturing plans. As proof of that stands this 1965 Lola T70 Spyder MK1. Not only does it look spectacular, but it also comes with a rich history. Here’s what you need to know about it and what you can do to own a piece of automotive greatness.
Eric Broadley decided at the beginning of the ‘60s that he wanted to make his own racing car. Thus, the designer left the Ford GT40 program and went on to turn his dreams into reality. Unknowingly at the time, the man was embarking on an adventure that would eventually lead to the creation of one of the most well-known racing cars. The legendary Lola T70 Spyder turned into a phenomenon.
Today the car is known by purists as the one that set in motion a small revolution. Aerodynamics had to work in your favor on the track but that had to happen only by turning the body of the vehicle into an art piece. It supported a whole new design movement. The racing car was now a sensual-looking thing that hid functionality under its majestic looks.
The one that we found to be up for grabs is leaving a private collection from Australia. It comes in white, with a right-hand-drive configuration, and a glorious resuscitated American heart – a 4.7-liter V8. The car has seen better days, but it has recently been rebuilt to adhere to the Mk1 specifications entirely. The engine in the back is mated to a four-speed manual gearbox and both parts are as new as they can be in 2022 since they have been sourced and installed by Savy Motorsport.
The 1965 Lola T70 Spyder Mk1 debuted at Silverstone and participated in several racing events for which the owner provides video proof. It even went to the nine-hour Kyalami race.
But the real attraction point of this vehicle is that it has been used in 1966 by Sir Stirling Moss, Sir John Whitmore, and, as some are uttering, by even Steve McQueen himself! This happened on the Nurburgring, where the “Day of the Champion” movie was being filmed. Unfortunately, Steve McQueen’s motion picture wasn’t finished. But footage of the Lola can be seen in the documentary “The Lost Movie.”
The racing vehicle comes in “excellent condition,” as the auctioning platform confirms. Since it has been restored, the new buyer will have to perform the usual safety checks.
If this amazing machine piqued your interest, then make sure to submit your bid as soon as you can. The auction is ending in just four days, on Thursday the 23rd of June. At the time of writing, the last offer made for the vehicle is $170,500. You also have to be aware of the buyer’s premium. It is different based on location but set to a maximum limit of 10,000 AUD (6,926 USD).
