This 1964 Impala SS Is Classic American Muscle Waiting for a New Adventure

Back in 1964, Chevrolet decided to go for softer styling on the Impala, after the company previously embraced a boxier look on the 1961 model that gave birth to the third generation. 25 photos



The SS that we have here is a living example of how awesome the ’64 Impala was, is, and will continue to be, despite coming with a series of problems of its own.



The body seems to be in pretty good shape, and the owner of the car explains it also comes with a series of new parts, such as a radiator, dual antennas, power steering, control valve, and others.



The 327 (5.4-liter) engine develops 300 horsepower, and it runs properly, only that “the carburetor could use more adjusting.” This is nothing to worry about, obviously, though something that deserves a little bit more attention is the surface rust in the trunk and the floor supports which might require some fixes rather sooner than later.



While the car itself looks to be in pretty good condition, it also comes with a series of extras, including 2 more steering wheels, several factory-style and Hurst shifters, an extra Holley 650 carb with two tuning kits, and others.



According to the listing, the odometer on this Impala indicates 107,000 miles (172,199 km), and the car also comes with a clean title.



As for the price, the car has recently been listed for auction on eBay, and the interest in it appears to be rather high. There are 12 bids at the time of writing, and the highest exceeds $10,000, though given the auction is supposed to come to an end in 9 days, there's a chance the final price would increase substantially.

