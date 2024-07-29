This 1964 Chevy Impala SS Received an Unfortunate Heart Transplant, New Home Needed

The year was 1964, and the Impala was already the king of full-size sales in the United States. However, considering that Chevrolet was already preparing for a major refresh in 1964, the new model year introduced little changes.
The GM brand hoped subtle refinements and an increased focus on the Super Sport would bring home the bacon. And it did, as the Impala remained a money-making machine, again dominating the full-size crowd in the domestic market.
The Super Sport was the model to go for if you were interested in a boost of performance, but Chevrolet allowed customers to choose any engine in the lineup, including the six-cylinder. This configuration wasn't that common, but you could still come across a Super Sport powered by a six-cylinder engine.
The 1964 Impala SS in these photos also has a lazy six under the hood, but this wasn't the engine that Chevrolet installed on the assembly lines. The car was born with a V8, but the owner explains on Craigslist that they specifically swapped the engine to save gas. The six-cylinder engine does its job well if you're more interested in fuel economy, so the owner made the right choice for their need, but I'm certain most people, including collectors, would rapidly reinstall the V8 under the hood.
Unfortunately, that is not possible. The owner says they no longer have the V8, so you'll have to stick with the six or find another correct eight-cylinder engine to provide this Impala Super Sport with the engine power it deserves.
The car has been sitting for a while, so you'll find the typical rust suspects, including the floors. The owner admits you'll need new floors, but the frame is still solid – it's essential that you check all these claims in person and, if possible, put this Impala on a lift to inspect the undercarriage.
The engine doesn't start but turns over, and the owner says it "would probably be easy to get it running." The car still sells with many original goodies, such as the steering wheel and the bucket seats, but you'll need a new driver's seat, as it's already wrecked.
Otherwise, this Super Sport deserves a chance to return to the road, but it's hard to believe you'll be able to get it back to factory condition without spending a fortune on it. It'll end up becoming a restomod, likely with a larger block under the hood, but fingers crossed that someone overhauls the car to its former glory.
The owner will let it go for $4,500, and you'll need transportation to take it home, considering the non-running engine. It's located in Nottingham, and you should contact the owner to discuss all the details before making an offer.
