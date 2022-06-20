This 1964 BMW R50/2 Reads Matching Numbers, Could Probably Use a Restoration

It most definitely isn’t perfect, though you might not actually spot any blemishes straight away.
For a bike that’s covered about 37k miles (60,000 km) of asphalt, this numbers-matching 1964 BMW R50/2 looks surprisingly tidy. More than a decade has passed since the German relic fell into the hands of its current owner, and several maintenance jobs have been performed during this time.
The vintage Beemer saw its oil slingers cleaned and twin-cylinder powerplant refurbished back in 2015, while the original shock absorbers were replaced with fresher items later on. About a year ago, BMW’s head-turner received an aftermarket low-rise handlebar, youthful control levers, and a new headlamp reflector, which is complemented by a replacement taillight lens at the rear end.
Within the confines of its double cradle framework, the R50/2 stores an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin engine that’s connected to a four-speed transmission and a dry clutch. The four-stroke mill comes with dual Bing carburetors, two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 6.8:1.
By spawning a maximum horsepower figure of 26 ponies at around 5,800 rpm, the horizontally-opposed fiend grants its bearer the ability to hit a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). On the other hand, braking duties are handled by a duplex drum brake at the front and a simplex unit at the rear, both of which measures 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter.
For suspension duties, responsibility is assigned to leading-link Earles forks up north and dual oil-pressure shocks at the opposite pole. When its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank is filled to the brim, Bavaria’s gem will be tipping the scales at a moderate 436 pounds (198 kg).
This stunning piece of antique machinery is heading to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, and you’ve got until tomorrow evening (June 21) to make an offer at no reserve. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend about 7,500 bones on this beauty.
