This 1963 Lincoln Continental Proves the Sixteen Intolerant Men Were Worth Their Salt

With a new, larger Continental on the way and projected to go live in 1964, Lincoln mostly focused on smaller refinements for the model year 1963.
Most of them were supposed to pave the way for the bigger redesign, so, for example, the ’63 Continental came with additional polishing for the instrument panel in order to allow for more knee and legroom.
The production barely improved from the previous year, with Lincoln building only 31,233 units, up only 172 cars from 1962.
Just like before, the parent company focused its marketing strategy on the quality of the Continental. One of the tag lines was “Sixteen intolerant men,” which referred to a team of engineers whose main role was to perform last-minute QC (quality control) to make sure every car aligned with the automaker’s high requirements. If a single problem was found, the affected Continental was sent back to the factory, Lincoln guaranteed.
In many ways, this 1963 example that anyone can buy for $3,900 is the living proof the sixteen intolerant men, who spent approximately one hour in each produced unit before giving the go-ahead to the final shipping, were worth their salt.
The car still appears to be solid, even though it looks like it spent many years in the same place, and the rust is mostly on the surface (with just a few spots that seem to require a little bit more attention).
eBay seller autofarmrecycling says the interior needs to be replaced completely, and the vehicle isn’t currently running. Unfortunately, no further specifics on the engine have been shared, but every ’63 Continental was fitted from the factory with a 430 (7.0-liter) rated at 320 horsepower.
The vehicle is currently parked in New Haven, Michigan, and given it’s not running, you should also take care of towing. However, a visual inspection before committing to the purchase is definitely recommended, given that so many essential details are missing.
