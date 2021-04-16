This Trench Transforms Into a One-Man Tent, Is Perfect for Emergency Situations

1 2022 Ford Maverick Already Imagined as a Raptor, Looks Warthog Enough for Anyone

More on this:

This 1963 Ford Falcon Convertible Barn Find Can Be Your Next Project Car

Not to be confused with the E-Series van, Australian model, and Argentinian model, the Falcon for North America rolled out in 1959 as a 1960 model year with few creature comforts. Beautifully simple inside and out, the Falcon is a favorite of the restomodding scene because it’s relatively easy to work on, and the aftermarket parts are pretty affordable. 12 photos



According to seller



Selling with new parts worth $4,000 or thereabouts, the Falcon’s exterior trim looks nice and intact. Even the dashboard is mint, although the steering wheel is missing the center cap, and the driver-seat upholstery is ripped. Located in the lower Catskill region of New York, the car is rocking a six-cylinder motor “with not too many horses.” The seller doesn’t mention the displacement either, but the free-breathing straight-six lump can be yanked out in favor of an eight-cylinder junkyard powerplant.



Believe it or not, the sixer turns freely despite sitting for so long. Two displacements were initially offered by FoMoCo, the first with 2.4 liters and the larger option with 2.8 liters or 170 cubic inches. The only V8 engine that could be had in the



Currently sitting at $4,300 with zero bids to its name and only six days left, this Falcon Convertible can be “a cool cruiser when all done.” To whom it may concern, Hagerty’s online valuation tool estimates a fair-condition model at $4,000 while a good-condition example of the breed is closer to $7,700. The barn-found car we’ll cover today is a perfect candidate for a project car because the undercarriage and trunk still are solid. Listed on eBay at no reserve, the canvas-roofed Falcon Convertible has been sitting since 1991.According to seller baberuth123 , “the car features many new parts.” These include the fuel tank, inner fenders, a brand-new interior, and a brand-new top. However, minor rot in the driver’s lower rear-quarter area and passenger-side door area needs to be fixed up ASAP.Selling with new parts worth $4,000 or thereabouts, the Falcon’s exterior trim looks nice and intact. Even the dashboard is mint, although the steering wheel is missing the center cap, and the driver-seat upholstery is ripped. Located in the lower Catskill region of New York, the car is rocking a six-cylinder motor “with not too many horses.” The seller doesn’t mention the displacement either, but the free-breathing straight-six lump can be yanked out in favor of an eight-cylinder junkyard powerplant.Believe it or not, the sixer turns freely despite sitting for so long. Two displacements were initially offered by FoMoCo, the first with 2.4 liters and the larger option with 2.8 liters or 170 cubic inches. The only V8 engine that could be had in the first-gen Falcon is the small-block 260, which used to crank out 164 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (222 Nm) of torque when new.Currently sitting at $4,300 with zero bids to its name and only six days left, this Falcon Convertible can be “a cool cruiser when all done.” To whom it may concern, Hagerty’s online valuation tool estimates a fair-condition model at $4,000 while a good-condition example of the breed is closer to $7,700.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.