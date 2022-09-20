This 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Is a Rare Gem, Could Fetch $1,4M at Auction

Aston Martin started building the DB4 in 1956, with resonant names involved in the car’s development, like General Manager John Wyer, chassis designer Harold Beach, and engine designer Tadek Marek. The body of the four-seater was designed by Carrozzeria Touring of Milan, and almost every major part of the DB4 was new.
The iconic DB4 foreshadowed a new era for Aston Martin and was the first production car able to go from 0 to 100 mph to 0 in under 30 seconds, reaching the 100 mph mark in 21 seconds.
Considering only 70 DB4 Convertibles were made during a three-year production window, and only 10 of them featured a left-hand-drive configuration, it’s a rare occasion to see one coming up for sale. Bonhams will present an exquisite left-hand-drive 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Convertible at its upcoming Zoute Sale in Belgium on October 9.
The vehicle in question comes with chassis No. DB4C/1069/L and is a matching-numbers example that still preserves its original engine, overdrive gearbox, and roof.
Manufactured as a left-hand-drive example, the car features Touring’s “Superleggera” body with lightweight alloy panels fixed to a delicate framework of steel tubes welded to a platform chassis.
Normally, the DB4 Coupe comes with the twin-cam straight-six engine built by Tadek Marek, a 3.7-liter DOHC power plant with twin SU carburetors capable of delivering 240 hp. This engine was an Aston Martin signature for more than a decade and, with increased displacement and improvements, was deployed in the manufacturer’s vehicles up to the final 1971 DB6 Mark II.
Chassis No. DB4C/1069/L, though, had its engine upgraded to the higher-output Vantage specification, so it is capable of 270 ps (266 hp) and 346 Nm (255 lb-ft) of torque.
As if this DB4 Cabriolet example weren’t rare enough already, it wears its original Dubonnet Rosso color scheme on the exterior, complemented by a leather interior in Fawn, rolls on Borrani wire wheels, and still has its original removable roof.
According to the listing, this DB4 unit was initially purchased by Robert Salant of Long Island, N.Y. in July 1962 and was delivered with some non-standard equipment, including overdrive, driver’s side wing mirror, chrome wheels, block letter initials to the doors, and a ‘GB’ plate.
The classic car has had several other owners through the years and has traveled to Chicago, Illinois, and Luxembourg. A major service was carried out by Aston Martin specialists Noble House in the Netherlands, and new brakes, tires, and fuel tank were fitted.
If you like what you see here, maybe it’s time to arrange a meeting with your accountant, as this Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Convertible is expected to fetch between $1.2 million and $1.4 million when it goes under the hammer.
