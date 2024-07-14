This 1961 Pontiac Bonneville Looks So Good It Can Be Your Wallpaper, Fabulous Plates

It's hard to find something to hate on Pontiac's top full-size model released in the '60s, as the Bonneville was a fantastic presence on the road. Say what you want about it, but nobody can deny it was beautiful, handsome, and a pure head-turning machine.
Pontiac wanted the looks to be doubled by great engine power, so the base mill on the Bonneville was the 389 four-barrel V8, producing 235 horsepower. If you wonder why the 389 was more powerful than other Pontiacs, it's because the GM brand wanted the Bonneville to be the special one, so its output was boosted by 20 horsepower compared to other models.
The Bonneville could also be had with more powerful engines, including an upgraded 389 unit with 303 horsepower when paired with a Hydramatic automatic transmission. The top choice was the 421 with 405 horsepower.
The 1961 Bonneville in these photos is a great opportunity to explore all these details in person, as the car is mostly original and comes with special license plates that are likely as desirable as the Pontiac itself.
The car looks amazing, and I've rarely seen a Bonneville so gorgeous, especially because eBay seller standard1950 says the paint might be original. You'll have to investigate this thoroughly, but if the paint is original, the Bonneville could eventually be a survivor that has never been altered. The interior is still original and unrestored, and the Tri-Tone leather combo is fabulous.
If you wonder how a car born in 1961 can still be in such fantastic shape after over six decades, it all comes down to how this Bonneville has been stored. The seller says the Bonneville was part of a private collection, so it was properly cared for.
The engine under the hood starts, runs, and drives "beautifully." It's the 303-horsepower version of the 389, so it's paired with an automatic transmission. Everything is in tip-top shape, and considering it has never been restored, it could qualify for a time capsule whose place should be in another collection.
The last glorious bit is the license plates you can see in the photos. The Bonneville comes with a low-digit California license plate, but the seller says they will only be offered separately, so you'll have to pay extra to get them. The chances are that a collector wouldn't mind paying more just to get their hands on the "34" license plates, so I doubt the Bonneville will sell alone.
Meanwhile, the car can be yours if you agree to pay $35,000, but the seller also enabled the Make Offer button to consider other offers. The Pontiac is parked in Delaware, and you should be able to drive it home anywhere on its wheels.
