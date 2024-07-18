This 1961 Impala Has the Perfect Package (Original, Complete, Unaltered) With One Catch

The 1961 model year was a fabulous release for the Impala series, and it's hard for me to name just one thing that set it apart from the crowd (and from the previous model years, too).
While the bubble top was a great idea that turned the two-door Impala into a head-turning generator, the debut of the Super Sport also paved the way for the money-making machine Chevrolet's full-size model was slowly becoming.
The SS package wasn't necessarily the mind-blowing update the world eventually got. It was initially available for only $53.80 and comprised only a handful of upgrades.
However, both the bubble top and the original Super Sport are incredibly desirable in the world of collectors.
The two-door Impala posted on eBay by seller tjwoods65 checks just one of these two boxes. However, the car has almost the perfect package, as it's an all-original, complete, and unaltered survivor of the 1961 model year. It presents just one big catch: it's very rough, so if you don't mind spending your next couple of years restoring the car, it could be your next project.
The seller explains on eBay that the car still flaunts a solid frame, adding that it "doesn't seem to be missing much." It's impossible to make a complete list of what's no longer on this Impala, so I advise you to contact the seller and arrange an in-person inspection. If you can't go to see the car live, you should order a third-party inspection, especially if you want to restore this Impala to factory specifications.
Unfortunately, we don't know much about the engine. The VIN indicates that this Impala rolled off the assembly lines with a V8 under the hood, and considering the car is still complete, original, and unaltered, we should assume the factory unit is still there. However, it's hard to tell if it starts and runs, so here's another bit that you must investigate during the inspection.
The metal seems to be the biggest concern on this Impala despite having all the typical rust suspects. The car will need attention on the floors and in the lower parts, and if possible, you should put it on a lift and check the undersides. The car looks like it's been sitting for a while, so I wouldn't be surprised to see massive undercarriage rust already.
The owner posted the car on eBay with a no-reserve auction, so the highest bidder will secure it when the digital battle ends in six days. The fight begins at $2,500, and a single bid is all it takes to give this car a second chance. It's currently located in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, and you'll need transportation to take it home if you reach a deal.
