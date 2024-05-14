This 1961 Chevy Impala Bubbletop Hides a Huge Secret Under Its SS Tags and 409 Block

1961 was the year when Chevrolet brought to life the famous Super Sport. It debuted on the Impala as RPO 240 and could be had for only $53.80.
Official baptized "Impala Super Sport Equipment Package," the Super Sport wasn't necessarily the performance upgrade that eventually turned out to be years later but a welcome and affordable treatment with chassis reinforcements, new springs and shocks, and power brakes.
The Super Sport package also included spinner wheel covers, whitewall tires, and a tachometer.
The Impala SS in these photos hides a major secret under the Super Sport tags. While a bubbletop is already an intriguing presence on the road, a previous owner wanted the SS magic on this 1961 Impala, so they started a conversion that came down only to aesthetic "upgrades." The SS markings you see on this Impala were installed as part of this transformation, but it's important to remember that the car rolled off the assembly lines as a non-SS model.
The next secret hides in the trunk. If you open the hood and look inside, the Impala comes with a 409 big-block unit.
The top engine available at launch on the 1961 Impala was the 348 released in 1958 (when the Impala also came to be). However, once the Super Sport package came to be in February 1961, Chevrolet also introduced the 409 big block to provide customers with a more powerful unit. It was a perfect fit for the Super Sport, especially as the days of the 348 were already numbered.
This Impala left the factory with the potent 348, but the transformation to the Super Sport magic also included stickers that were installed on the block to tell strangers it's a 409. It remains a 348 four-barrel unit that many people would still love.
Otherwise, everything on this Impala is impressive. The car flexes a stunning shape inside and outside, and it's hard to find something to make you walk away (except for the unfortunate SS conversion, especially if you're a fan of original cars). If you remove all the SS tags and the engine stickers, you end up with a great bubbletop that perfectly fits every classic car collection.
The selling price is, well, unsurprising. A 1961 bubbletop in such great shape can't sell for beer money, and this Impala really doesn't. eBay seller iwatchman expects to get $85,000 for the Impala, but they also enabled the Make Offer option, leaving the door open for further negotiations. You'll probably have to inspect the car in person to appreciate its beauty, so contact the seller and book a ticket for Ashford, Connecticut. The listing will expire in three weeks, so there's enough time to convince your SO you need another bubbletop.
