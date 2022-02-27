This 1960s Beauty looks Unmistakably Italian, Yet it was Assembled in the U.S.

More on this:

1 A 1969 Oddity, the Murena 429 GT Was Once Among the Fastest Wagons in the World

2 It's a Pain Getting a Title for an Abandoned Car in Illinois, Hoosiers Can Get It Faster

3 Remembering the Tucker 48, One of the Most Innovative Sedans Ever Built in the U.S.

4 ATS 2500 GT: The Forgotten Italian Sportscar Built by Engineering Legends

5 Bizzarrini 5300 GT: The Epic 1960s Sports Car You Probably Never Heard About