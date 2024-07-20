This 1960 Ferrari 250GT Spider Could Become One of the Most Expensive Cars Sold at Auction

Ferrari has offered the world more than 80 years of beautiful cars, but the 1960s were one of the most successful periods in its fruitful history, with the Prancing Horses dominating both race tracks and roadways. So when a car built by the Maranello company during that era comes up for sale, you know it's something phenomenal. More so if that car bears the number "250” in its name.
There is no denying that all Ferraris are special, but some of the most collectible units belong to the 250 series. And even among these, some are a little bit more special than others due to their scarcity, condition, and historical significance. This 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider is one of them.
This fine example was the very first 250 GT California Spider ever built, out of just 56 examples that were produced with a short wheelbase (SWB) between 1960 and 1963. What makes it even more special is that it's the exact model that was chosen by Ferrari to be showcased to the world at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show.
Between 1952 and 1964, Ferrari made no less than 21 different 250 models. The California Spider is undeniably one of the most beautiful and potent, being released with a mighty V12 engine and an extraordinarily gracious body designed by Pininfarina and masterfully constructed by Scaglietti in Modena, Italy.
After building 50 LWB examples, Ferrari decided to upgrade the model further. That's how the 250 GT SWB California Spider came to be in 1960. It was based on the company's 2,400-millimeter short-wheelbase platform and came with some performance upgrades, including a wider track, reduced ground clearance, Koni adjustable telescopic shock absorbers, four-wheel disc brakes, and the latest version of the short-block V12. Not much was changed in terms of styling, the SWB exuding the same level of elegance and grace, highlighted by its sweeping hood, curved fenders, and sloping rear end.
Only 56 examples of the new version were produced, and chassis number 1795 GT pictured here was the very first one to be built. It wears an elegant, glossy Grigio livery over a black leather interior. The car was initially unveiled at the Geneva show with a red interior, but it was re-outfitted with black leather upholstery before delivery to the original owner, British race car driver John Gordon Bennet.
The first 250 GT SWB California Spider stands out with an interesting and well-documented history as well. It has only had five owners since it was new, three in the last 60 years. The fifth owner held onto it for the last 16 years, and now the car is being offered for sale again, giving a deep-pocketed collector the unique opportunity to become its sixth proud owner.
It's also worth mentioning that this particular example has been certified by Ferrari Classiche, which means that, apart from its original bodywork, it also preserves its original 'numbers matching' engine, gearbox, and rear axle. It's certainly as original and authentic as they come and is offered in pristine condition. What's more, it is undoubtedly among the most significant Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spiders available.
This special Prancing Horse is set to go under the hammer during RM Sotheby's annual Monterey Car Week auction, which will take place in mid-August. It is expected to exchange hands for between $16 million and $18 million, but given its historical significance, it might even fetch more than that. If a wealthy car enthusiast is willing to pay more, this beautiful specimen will become one of the most expensive classic cars ever sold.
The open-top roadster made its debut in 1957 as a LWB model and was designed specifically for the US market. More precisely, it was designed for Californians who wanted a high-performance sports car that they could use not only at the race track but also as a daily driver. Built on the chassis of the successful Ferrari Tour de France Berlinetta, the "Cali Spider" borrowed the race car's 240 hp 3.0 liter V12, which gave it a top speed of 156 mph (252 kph).
The black upholstery and dashboard layout are believed to be unique to this specimen alone. What's more, the car was fitted with some of the most coveted features of all the 250 GT SWB California Spiders ever produced, including covered headlights, a factory removable hardtop, and a competition-specification Tipo 168 3-liter V12 engine combined with a 4-speed gearbox. It's thus one of only three cars to be equipped with this mill, which is said to deliver 280 horsepower thanks to its new cylinder heads and larger valves.
It's not very often that we come across an eccentric classic car with such a rich history, in such an immaculate condition, and offering this level of elegance and performance. The first Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider basically checks all the boxes of what makes a vehicle highly coveted among collectors and car enthusiasts.
