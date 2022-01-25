This 1959 Dodge D300 Truck Used To Fuel Airplanes, Now It's an Affordable Classic

Introduced in 1954, the Dodge C series pickup truck marked a few firsts for the company. Unlike its predecessor, the B series, the C series was no longer related to Dodge's pre-WWII trucks. It was a completely new design. Second, Mopar adopted the standard truck numbering scheme used by Ford and GM at the time.
As a result, the 1/2-ton truck was now called the D100, while the one-ton hauler had a "D300" badge. Yup, it's a bit confusing that the C series is split into models with "D" badges, just like the D series that followed, but it's exactly why I brought it up.
The truck you're looking at is a 1959 D300, a one-ton variant of the C series, which was produced until 1960. And yes, it's not a regular Dodge truck with a bed and a roof. This open-top contraption spent its early years as an airport fuel truck.
There's not a lot of info about it beyond the fact that it was used by the Phillips Petroleum Company (as stated on its tank tag), but it's absolutely fantastic that it soldiered on into 2022 in relatively good shape. And it's looking for a new home.
A significant mod that saw the D300 lose its cabin and have a tank mounted on its rear chassis, this Dodge looks surprisingly good for a 63-year-old truck. Yes, the white paint has seen better days, and the interior is dirty, but it showcases a surprisingly small amount of rust.
What's more, it's still complete, featuring the pumps, hose, hose reel, and meter that usually come with fuel trucks. Maybe it was restored at some point? Unfortunately, the ad doesn't say a word about that.
But the seller does say that the Dodge "runs and drives good, stops and turns." And it does so by using a flathead inline-six mill, most likely of the 230-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) variety. This was the only flathead option at the time, offered alongside three V8s. The six-cylinder delivered 120 horsepower when new.
Finally, the odometer shows only 14,611 miles (23,514 km), which could be accurate given that fuel trucks only take short trips to fuel airplanes on runways.
So how much to take it home? Well, while some D300 trucks from the era can cost as much as $15,000 in excellent condition, this one has a "buy it now" sticker of only $7,950 with the option to make an offer.
Is it worth it? Well, I guess we can call it an affordable classic, but it's not exactly appealing if you're not into fuel trucks or unusual vehicles. Perhaps it could be a solid base for conversions, like an ice cream truck or even a crazy hot-rod? Whatever the answer, the D300 is available on eBay via "dyerautosales."
