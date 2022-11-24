This 1959 BMW Isetta 250 Rocks Colors Like its Maker's Timeless Emblem, Now for Sale

You might find it strange that BMW thought it proper to build a microcar that looked more like an egg than it did a passenger vehicle. But that's exactly what the BMW Isetta was. At a time when post-war West Germany needed something other than the Beetle to sell, the Isetta three-wheeler was surprisingly effective.
Over 160,000 BMW Isettas were built between 1956 and 1962, with engines ranging in size from 250 to 300ccs and even a 587 cc variant with a conventional dual-wheel rear axle instead of the bizzare compound-wheel the platform is famous for.
But even among hundreds of thousands of brethren, this particular 1959 Isetta 250 is very special indeed. Coming to us via RM Sotheby's Auctions, this Isetta sports the same colors as the famous emblem of its makers. In truth, the Isetta is an Italian design courtesy of the Iso Autoveicoli company.
The design was outsourced to a number of international companies in places like France, Brazil, Argentina, and the UK. But it goes without saying it's the German BMW variant that always draws a crowd. With a one-cylinder BMW engine on offer from one of their R25/3 motorcycles, 12 horsepower was all these little scamps could muster.
Even so, the positively adorable color scheme of this Isetta 250 here at RM Sotheby's gives it a desirability factor that even cars in the same family can't exude. According to the auction notes, the car was registered in 1959 and then sold to the second owner in 1966, it was taken off the road soon after. This is a like explanation as to why this Isetta was spared the worst of elements-related deterioration.
It all adds up to make a desirable classic package worth far more than the $1,000 and change the BMW Isetta MRSP'd for when converted from old West German Deutschmarks. These days, RM Sothebys reckon it's worth between €30,000 to €50,000 ($31,000 to $50,000). You could buy a modern M-Car for that kind of money.
But even among hundreds of thousands of brethren, this particular 1959 Isetta 250 is very special indeed. Coming to us via RM Sotheby's Auctions, this Isetta sports the same colors as the famous emblem of its makers. In truth, the Isetta is an Italian design courtesy of the Iso Autoveicoli company.
The design was outsourced to a number of international companies in places like France, Brazil, Argentina, and the UK. But it goes without saying it's the German BMW variant that always draws a crowd. With a one-cylinder BMW engine on offer from one of their R25/3 motorcycles, 12 horsepower was all these little scamps could muster.
Even so, the positively adorable color scheme of this Isetta 250 here at RM Sotheby's gives it a desirability factor that even cars in the same family can't exude. According to the auction notes, the car was registered in 1959 and then sold to the second owner in 1966, it was taken off the road soon after. This is a like explanation as to why this Isetta was spared the worst of elements-related deterioration.
It all adds up to make a desirable classic package worth far more than the $1,000 and change the BMW Isetta MRSP'd for when converted from old West German Deutschmarks. These days, RM Sothebys reckon it's worth between €30,000 to €50,000 ($31,000 to $50,000). You could buy a modern M-Car for that kind of money.