This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad Was Owned by Bruce Willis and Is Ready for a New Owner

When you think about celebrity-owned cars, the first things that come to mind are probably supercars or high-end luxury vehicles. However, Bruce Willis busts that myth, having owned this 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad that is up for sale.
This car is rather tame and quirky, not exactly what you would associate with the burly and badass image of the action movie star. It is a station with only two doors. Although there is a very good safety-related reason backing the existence of this type of vehicle, it is undeniably odd.
However, this weird little wagon has some cool redeeming features. Let’s start with the India Ivory and Cashmere Blue two-tone finish which does look striking despite minor cosmetic issues. Other exterior features include the Bel Air and Nomad badges, a wraparound windshield, a two-piece tailgate, and twin tail fins.
Moving on to this car’s beating heart, it has been replaced with a Turbo-Fire 327 cu. in. V8. It comes loaded up with an array of goodies, including a Holley four-barrel carburetor, an aluminum intake manifold, an MSD electronic ignition system, Corvette-branded valve covers, and an aluminum radiator. A sticker on the air filter assembly suggests a power output of 350 hp (356 ps), which is sent to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission.
The inside seems to be as neatly taken care of as the engine. The bench seats are upholstered in beige vinyl with a blue waffle pattern and complemented by blue carpeting throughout. The same color stretches to the steering wheel and dashboard, only interrupted by steel and chrome accents.
The gauge cluster shows a top speed of just 110 mph, which the engine can probably top, and a mileage of 22,000 (35,400 km), although the real mileage is unknown. There are also a few aftermarket additions, like the Stewart-Warner gauges measuring oil pressure, coolant temperature, and amperage. The air conditioning system has also been brought to modern standards along with the custom stereo system.
The car is sitting pretty on 15″ Cragar wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle GT tires and is offered with a clean title in California. Although this 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad is not inherently the coolest or most interesting car, the condition and goodies inside make it an interesting purchase. Considering it's been previously owned by Bruce Willis, the current bid of $35,000 sounds like somewhat of a bargain.
