This 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Cool But Sad Barn Find

If you’re in the market looking for a super-rare car to bring back to life, this 1954 Corvette is without a doubt worth checking out, albeit restoring it could be quite a challenge. 20 photos



According to the owner who discovered the car all abandoned in a garage somewhere, there’s a lot of parts missing on this Corvette, including the engine - "original 6 cylinder engine is long gone," we're told. We have no idea what happened to it, but hopefully it is now part of another resto project that has already been completed.



What's sad is that the engine that was installed on this 1954 Corvette was quite special. The 1953 and 1954 model years of the 'Vette are the ones that also came with a straight-six engine (235ci/3.9-liter), while all the other versions were fitted with V8s. So yes, finding such a replacement could prove to be mission impossible, given not a lot of ’54 Corvettes packing this hardware are still around these days.



The good news is that the barn find, which has been off the road since 1969, still rolls and steers fine. And the body looks surprisingly good, judging from the photos you can also see in the gallery attached above. And so do the frame and underside, as per the eBay seller's guarantees.



