This 1944 Piper L4B Grasshopper is an Unsung War Hero, Now It's For Sale

Just for the sake of argument, we'd like you to list off the most important and famous American military airplanes of the Second World War. Which airplanes would be on your list? Things like P-51 Mustangs, P-47 Thunderbolts, Lightnings, and maybe even the B-29, if you're familiar. But for our money, the Piper L4 Grasshopper should join that list.

9 photos