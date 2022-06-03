This 1937 Packard Super Eight Drop-Top Is What Vintage Luxury Dreams Are Made Of

Discontinued in 1958, Packard hasn't been around for more than 60 years as of 2022. Yet the brand is still remembered thanks to the luxury cars it built before going into financial trouble in the 1950s. The Super Eight is one of those nameplates.
Introduced in 1933 as the largest eight-cylinder car in the lineup, the Super Eight slotted right below the range-topping Twelve. But unlike the latter, which was discontinued in 1939, the Super Eight soldiered on for almost two decades, until 1951.
But despite the long production run, Packard did not build that many of them, so the Super Eight is a rare classic nowadays. And if you split the lineup based on body styles, you get cars that were built in only a handful of units. Like this 1937 Model 1501 Convertible here, which is one of only nine known to exist according to the Packard Club of America.
Known for the body-colored vertical slat that splits the front grille, the 1937 Super Eight was also the last to feature Packard's stylish low windshield. And the fact that this maroon version looks just as good as it did when it left the factory 85 years ago is downright amazing.
Most likely the only maroon car to have survived to this day, this Super Eight is as original as vintage cars get, with everything on it still of the numbers-matching variety. Has it been restored at some point? Well, the owner doesn't say, but he did mention that it's been taken care of and stored in a climate-controlled barn over the last few years.
And don't let the light-up crystal on the top of the radiator grille fool you, this Packard also comes with its original cormorant ornament.
And it's also fitted with a rumble seat, essentially a folding seat where the trunk should be. A feature that hasn't been offered since the late 1930s, the rumble seat was originally used on carriages in the 1800s. In cars, it was usually found on two-door roadsters and coupes. While not exactly practical, it's a cool feature to have on a sunny day.
Like all Super Eights built back in the day, this drop-top draws juice from a 384-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) inline-eight connected to a three-speed manual gearbox. Rated at 135 horsepower, the mill wasn't particularly powerful given that the Super Eight tipped the scales at around 4,600 pounds (2,087 kg). But hey, Packards were designed to provide comfortable, luxurious transportation not speed.
Arguably one of the best-looking Packard of the mid-1930s, this 1501 Convertible is also a Classic Car Club of America prize winner. And the owner is hoping to use this feat to find the drop-top a new home. Auctioned off by eBay seller "amistadi,' this Packard is currently at $75,100 with eight days to go and a "reserve not met" status still in place. Yup, this classic will change hands for a six-figure sum. Check it out in the videos below.
