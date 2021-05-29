This 1936 Harley-Davidson EL Is Worth More Than a 1969 Mustang Mach 1

It’s been a hell of a month for auction house Mecum, who had to handle a major motorcycle auction at the beginning of the month in Las Vegas, and a massive car sale in Indianapolis in mid-May. It’s been quite an interesting month for us too as a result, as we got to see machines on two and four wheels that otherwise stay locked in collections, where they cannot be admired.
Given how May was Mustang Month here on autoevolution, we focused a lot on the American muscle car. We’ve seen a bunch of historically relevant Mustangs change hands for more or less impressive amounts, but that’s what one would expect from a car of this caliber.
So, hearing an R-Code 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 selling for $132k comes as no surprise (to some, it might even be a disappointment). What may come as a surprise is that is a full Kia Seltos less than the price someone paid for a 1936 Harley-Davidson EL.
And apparently there’s a good reason for the Knucklehead to go for $159,500. The bike we have here is said to be an original complete machine, restored back in the 1980s. We’re also told it comes with “several rare unseen prototype parts” , things like a flat top oil bag, notched cam cover, original frog eye rocker caps, oil lines and early 2 bolt carburetor.
The restoration process on the machine tried to stay as close to the original as possible, and no aftermarket parts were used in the construction.
Wrapped in green and white, the EL managed to get itself in the history books by being included on the list of ten highest-selling two-wheelers at the beginning of the month. It’ll probably show up once more for sale in the future, and we’ll see then if it is still worth more than a Mustang Mach 1.
So, hearing an R-Code 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 selling for $132k comes as no surprise (to some, it might even be a disappointment). What may come as a surprise is that is a full Kia Seltos less than the price someone paid for a 1936 Harley-Davidson EL.
And apparently there’s a good reason for the Knucklehead to go for $159,500. The bike we have here is said to be an original complete machine, restored back in the 1980s. We’re also told it comes with “several rare unseen prototype parts” , things like a flat top oil bag, notched cam cover, original frog eye rocker caps, oil lines and early 2 bolt carburetor.
The restoration process on the machine tried to stay as close to the original as possible, and no aftermarket parts were used in the construction.
Wrapped in green and white, the EL managed to get itself in the history books by being included on the list of ten highest-selling two-wheelers at the beginning of the month. It’ll probably show up once more for sale in the future, and we’ll see then if it is still worth more than a Mustang Mach 1.