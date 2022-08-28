This 1914 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Will Make You Feel Like a Lord, if You Can Afford It

Rolls Royce is one of the best-known car brands on this planet. Although very few people can afford one, nearly everyone has heard of the legendary company and its heritage. The name has become somewhat synonymous with the auto industry, sort of how Rolex did for watches.
Rolls Royce is considered the epitome of automotive luxury, but with every rambunctious rapper and vapid celebrity getting one nowadays, it has lost most of its style and class. There used to be some days when owning this kind of vehicle meant more than making it big in life when it was all about refinement.
Well, that’s exactly what this 1914 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost is all about. Making you feel like a distinguished Edwardian-era Lord. For the measly price of $785,000, you could imagine yourself being chauffeured to your castle in the Cotswolds where you will decide what arctic expedition you are going to fund next.
This specific chassis benefits from a new at the time 7,428 cc engine (453 cubic inches). But what matters most is the bodywork, and this car got treated to some of the best available. It was delivered to the famed London coachbuilder Barker by Rolls Royce. There, the car received a stunning and luxurious Limousine Landaulet coachwork. Baker used its 200 years of experience in coachbuilding to accomplish a remarkable outcome. The attention to detail is immense and the high roofline, large windows, opening rear passenger compartment, and sliding division window give this car a posh aura of opulence.
Of course, its age means that a lot of restoration work was done to this automotive time capsule of elegance. The cream color it wears now is not how this Rolls Royce started this life, but it definitely befits its character. The contrast between the dark wood, golden accents, and lightly colored interior is absolutely outstanding. With all this luxury and class, you would be forgiven for thinking you are in the main saloon of a yacht. Two bulkhead seats complete the passenger compartment and along with the veneer, carpeting, and overall high-quality materials, make you and your guests feel isolated from the poorer world outside.
Well, that’s exactly what this 1914 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost is all about. Making you feel like a distinguished Edwardian-era Lord. For the measly price of $785,000, you could imagine yourself being chauffeured to your castle in the Cotswolds where you will decide what arctic expedition you are going to fund next.
This specific chassis benefits from a new at the time 7,428 cc engine (453 cubic inches). But what matters most is the bodywork, and this car got treated to some of the best available. It was delivered to the famed London coachbuilder Barker by Rolls Royce. There, the car received a stunning and luxurious Limousine Landaulet coachwork. Baker used its 200 years of experience in coachbuilding to accomplish a remarkable outcome. The attention to detail is immense and the high roofline, large windows, opening rear passenger compartment, and sliding division window give this car a posh aura of opulence.
Of course, its age means that a lot of restoration work was done to this automotive time capsule of elegance. The cream color it wears now is not how this Rolls Royce started this life, but it definitely befits its character. The contrast between the dark wood, golden accents, and lightly colored interior is absolutely outstanding. With all this luxury and class, you would be forgiven for thinking you are in the main saloon of a yacht. Two bulkhead seats complete the passenger compartment and along with the veneer, carpeting, and overall high-quality materials, make you and your guests feel isolated from the poorer world outside.