This 144-Foot Eco-Friendly Catamaran Concept Has Three Levels of Solar Panels

Italian shipyard Rossinavi has recently unveiled a new catamaran concept in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects. Called Oneiric, this 144-foot (44-meter) eco-friendly vessel has three levels of solar panels that allow it to navigate in full-electric mode even on transatlantic cruises.
Oneiric follows a similar pattern as Rossinavi's recently-introduced Sea Cat 40 electric catamaran concept. It focuses on being energy-efficient and environmentally friendly thanks to its battery pack and solar panels fully integrated into its futuristic design.
The aluminum catamaran, drawn by Zaha Hadid Architects, features lines inspired by the fluid movement of the ocean waves. The yacht's exterior reflective surfaces are also added to the interior. This creates the illusion of continuity, erasing the boundary between the sea and the vessel.
The multihull design was chosen over a standard monohull catamaran due to its weight distribution and the hulls' length-to-width ratio, which offers better hydrodynamic efficiency. But that's not the only thing that makes Oneiric efficient.
Three levels of solar panels charge a battery pack, allowing it to cruise on a day trip in full-electric mode. According to Rossinavi, the yacht can sail in full-electric mode up to 70% of the time on transatlantic trips. When compared to a traditional vessel, Oneiric produces around 40 tonnes less carbon dioxide.
Onboard, there are plenty of open spaces that include lounging and dining areas that connect with each other. Accommodation is found in four guest cabins and a generous owner's suite. Many of the materials used for the interior are recycled. They were also chosen to be as lightweight as possible.
There's no word regarding the yacht's performance. But Zaha Hadid Architects mention that Oneiric is capable of silent operations, and it uses Rossinavi's Zero Noise technology to isolate the noise on board.
The new concept will be presented by Rossinavi at Superdesign Show as part of the "BluE, The Underwater Experience" underwater art installation. The event will take place in Milan between 6th June and 12th June.
