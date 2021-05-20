3 The Story of the Original Mustang: The First Three Production Runs (1964–1966)

2 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Shows No Rust, Has Very Few Miles

1 The Story of the Original Mustang: The Era When Performance Peaked (1969–1970)

This 1-of-37 2015 Shelby GT350R Was Owned by a Las Vegas Raider, Up for Grabs

Just one year after American carmaker Ford gave birth to the Mustang, Shelby was ready to show the world more extreme incarnations of the factory muscle car. In 1965, Shelby unleashed the GT350, a model that would grow to shape a new car segment with its various incarnations. 13 photos



Back in 1965, Shelby made just 37



Enough time has passed since their introduction though that some examples of the 2015 Shelby GT350 are now ending up on the open market. We stumbled upon this one as it waits to be sold in Las Vegas in June by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve.



The car was purchased from new by the Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, and is the number 10 in the 37-strong run. It was barely used, as the odometer on the thing shows just 157 miles (253 km).



That means the 526 hp 5.2-liter V8 and the 6-speed manual transmission are as good as new, and the Brembo brakes hiding behind the Carbon Revolution one-piece carbon-fiber wheels literally unused.



Sporting the Equipment Group and Electronics Package, the GT350R also comes with Ford's Sync 3 with navigation, a 7-speaker premium sound system and dual-zone air conditioning.



The car is The nameplate was so successful that it continues to be available (in its modern form, of course), to this day. But as with all else in life, it is the original that deserves all the respect, so back in 2015, when the moniker celebrated its 50th anniversary, the Blue Oval let loose a special version of that year’s Mustang Back in 1965, Shelby made just 37 GT350 , and this is exactly what Ford did with the celebratory run in 2015. Built in “homage to original GT350 competition model of 1965” and in Carroll Shelby’s memory (the man passed away three years prior), the 37 examples landed in the hands of VIPs or people close to the carmaker.Enough time has passed since their introduction though that some examples of the 2015 Shelby GT350 are now ending up on the open market. We stumbled upon this one as it waits to be sold in Las Vegas in June by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve.The car was purchased from new by the Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, and is the number 10 in the 37-strong run. It was barely used, as the odometer on the thing shows just 157 miles (253 km).That means the 526 hp 5.2-liter V8 and the 6-speed manual transmission are as good as new, and the Brembo brakes hiding behind the Carbon Revolution one-piece carbon-fiber wheels literally unused.Sporting the Equipment Group and Electronics Package, the GT350R also comes with Ford's Sync 3 with navigation, a 7-speaker premium sound system and dual-zone air conditioning.The car is going with no reserve during the sale, and no mention of how much it is expected to fetch was made.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.