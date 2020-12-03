Third Monolith Pops Up on Top of Cali Mountain, People Still Say It’s Alien

It would be ridiculous to assume that we’re alone in this vast universe, but maybe we’re too eager to see signs of alien life where there are none.
The undeniable star of the past couple of weeks, especially with UFO observers of all kinds, has been the Utah monolith, the mysterious aluminum, triangle-shaped structure that was discovered by accident during a helicopter ride by the Utah Department of Public Safety, drilled into the rocky bed in the desert.
That monolith had been there for close to five years, it was later determined. Hikers discovered its location and, upon visiting the site, established that it was obviously man-made, though no one has been able, as of now, to determine who or for what purpose put it there. The Utah monolith was later removed by unknown parties, later identified as a group of skyliners who wanted to remove “trash” from the desert.
A second monolith appeared in Romania, in another remote location, and disappeared within days as well. Now, a third one is up on top of Atascadero’s Pine Mountain in California, U.S., the Atascadero News reports. It looks like the one in Utah but seems to be a tad narrower and is not attached to the ground, which means it can easily be shoved to it.
This one is made of three sheets of stainless steel welded together and riveted to a frame inside, with a possibly hollow top and bottom. According to the report, it weighs some 200 pounds (90.7 kg) and, yes, no one knows how it got there – or what purpose it should serve.
Perhaps the most fascinating part of the story is that, despite all the evidence that these structures are man-made and part of some type of art installation, people still choose to believe they’re of alien origins. Considering how awful 2020 has been, one really can’t blame them, though.
