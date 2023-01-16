Think the Mustang Name Can’t Get More Controversial? How About a Mach-E Hearse and Limo?

A couple of years ago, as it chased a proper entry into the electric vehicle segment, American carmaker Ford did the unthinkable and released exactly such a thing under the Mustang name. Not only did it do that, but the Mustang Mach-E, as it came to be known by its full name, is an SUV, and that left many people scratching their heads as to why the Blue Oval would do this to an iconic nameplate that historically has nothing to do with neither EVs nor SUVs.
Since its market introduction in 2021, the high-riding 'Stang has started to grow on people, although diehard Mustang fans will never accept the Mach-E as a member of the muscle car’s family. And they’ll become even more upset by the news about the Mustang name from now on being associated with both hearses and limos.
You guys have a British company called Coleman Milne to thank for that. It describes itself as “UK’s leading manufacturer of hearses and limousines,” but it’s likely you’ll remember the name from a few years ago, when it released a Tesla Model S-based hearse now called Whisper.
The Mach-E is the vehicle that opens the new year for Coleman Milne, with the SUV being transformed into both a hearse and a limousine. They are not fully ready yet, as there are still type approvals and structural durability tests to be received and performed, but the company hopes it will have both of them ready for demonstrations in the first half of the year.
The SUVs sport no changes when it comes to the factory powertrain, and in the case of both, we’re talking about the Mach-E equipped with a 75 kWh battery and boasting a range of 273 miles (439 km). The body changes made to the Mustangs do bring the factory range down to 200 miles (322 km), though.
The family of modified Mustang Mach-E is called Etive, after a river in the West Scottish Highlands, and will be offered in both right- and left-hand configurations.
The hearse comes with a full-length deck featuring three full-size bearer seats, all of them equipped with lap and diagonal seatbelts, and a glass roof up top. The vehicle will be highly customizable and can be fitted upon request with a power lift tailgate, sliding deck and slide-out under-draw deck, and illuminated signage, among others.
The limousine, on the other hand, can carry seven, driver not included, and the single most important modification is the addition of 114 mm of overall height.
Both hearse and limo Mustang Mach-E come in black, of course, and feature all the systems and pieces of hardware you’d normally find on a stock Mustang Mach-E. Pricing for the Etive range was not disclosed.
You guys have a British company called Coleman Milne to thank for that. It describes itself as “UK’s leading manufacturer of hearses and limousines,” but it’s likely you’ll remember the name from a few years ago, when it released a Tesla Model S-based hearse now called Whisper.
The Mach-E is the vehicle that opens the new year for Coleman Milne, with the SUV being transformed into both a hearse and a limousine. They are not fully ready yet, as there are still type approvals and structural durability tests to be received and performed, but the company hopes it will have both of them ready for demonstrations in the first half of the year.
The SUVs sport no changes when it comes to the factory powertrain, and in the case of both, we’re talking about the Mach-E equipped with a 75 kWh battery and boasting a range of 273 miles (439 km). The body changes made to the Mustangs do bring the factory range down to 200 miles (322 km), though.
The family of modified Mustang Mach-E is called Etive, after a river in the West Scottish Highlands, and will be offered in both right- and left-hand configurations.
The hearse comes with a full-length deck featuring three full-size bearer seats, all of them equipped with lap and diagonal seatbelts, and a glass roof up top. The vehicle will be highly customizable and can be fitted upon request with a power lift tailgate, sliding deck and slide-out under-draw deck, and illuminated signage, among others.
The limousine, on the other hand, can carry seven, driver not included, and the single most important modification is the addition of 114 mm of overall height.
Both hearse and limo Mustang Mach-E come in black, of course, and feature all the systems and pieces of hardware you’d normally find on a stock Mustang Mach-E. Pricing for the Etive range was not disclosed.