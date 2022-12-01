Think NASA's SLS Rocket is Bonkers? Block 1B Will Be Even More Insane and Carry More Stuff

More on this:

1 ESA's ExoMars Rover Survives Russian Exodus With Boost in Funding, Will NASA Step In?

2 Artemis I's Orion Dazzles Scientists, Shatters Records as it Parks in Lunar Orbit

3 Smile, Planet! Orion Sent the First Photo of Earth From 58,000 Miles Away and You're in It

4 Sierra Space's Dream Chaser Looks Wicked on the Assembly Line, 1st Launch in February

5 Artemis Accords: An Alliance to Take the World, Not Just the U.S., to the Moon and Beyond