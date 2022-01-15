Things You Need To Do Before and After You Get Stuck in Your Car During a Snowstorm

Climate change makes the weather a lot less predictable. This usually means winter brings blizzards, heavy snow, and sometimes even tornados. Black ice and snow make car travel difficult, and from time to time the traffic grinds to a halt. It can be for hours, but it sometimes can take days before the roads are cleared. In this case, you need to prepare for the likelihood of being stuck in the snow. You also need to know what to do to stay alive until the rescue teams arrive.

