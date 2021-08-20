Things Happen If You Drive Off With the Falcon-Wing Door on Your Tesla Model X Open

Tesla tends to get a very bad rap or, at the very least, it tends to be more harshly criticized and scrutinized in the media than other carmakers. This story, while it does involve a Tesla, is probably not a reflection of the quality of its cars.
But it does show that, no matter how technologically advanced or “smart” a car is, it’s ultimately the owner who gets to call the shots and, in some instances, gets into trouble. Last weekend, one poor sap decided to drive off from the parking lot with one of the doors open. The result was… predictable, to say the least.
Video shot by a passer-by in London shows a black Tesla Model X with one of the falcon-wing doors open. The scene is a two-way street with plenty of traffic, including a double-decker Metroline bus right ahead. The Tesla rolls slowly towards it, and then the “flying” door slams into the windshield of the bus, with the operator visibly ducking for cover.
The large pane of glass doesn’t shatter, but you can see pieces of glass flying about. The Tesla eventually pulls to the side, but what happens next is not shown in the video. However, aside from the dramatic (and very British) commentary from whoever is holding the phone and recording, that woman on the scooter had the best reaction to such a stupid accident.
Transport for London (TfL) confirmed the incident to Business Insider, noting how “it must have been a really nasty shock for the bus driver, who we wish well.” An investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened. While damage to the Tesla seemed extensive, at the very least the driver wasn’t hurt.
This brings us to the issue of what could have prompted him to do such a thing. One theory is that the door malfunctioned, but common sense would probably dictate waiting for a tow truck to come pick up the vehicle in such a situation. Right now, the consensus is that maybe the guy was just showing off, maybe even driving like this for the ‘Gram. After all, given the warnings you get if you do drive off with the door open, it’s highly unlikely that this was a mistake.
In the end, it’s probably a case of play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Expensive, but stupid.
