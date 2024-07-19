Thieves Stealing EV Charger Cables for Scrap Copper Has Reached Epidemic Proportions

7 photos Photo: Randy Spencer via Teslamotorclub.com, u/Grinolam via Reddit, Electrify America

Until recently, car owners were terrified of thieves cutting the catalytic converters off their vehicles. Now, a new trend is on the rise, as thieves found out that charging cables contain precious copper. This led to a steep increase in charging cable theft, with over 130 cords stolen from Electrify America stations in the first five months. That's more than during the entire 2023.