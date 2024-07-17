Thieves Drive Off With a BMW Through the Showroom Window, Dealerships on High Alert

More on this _

These Are the U.S. Cities Where Cars Might Get Stolen the Most This Holiday Season

How Bluetooth Turns Your Car Into a Target for Tech-Savvy Thieves

California Passes Law to Make It Harder for Thieves to Steal and Sell Catalytic Converters

Thieves Love This Video, Any Car Can Be Gone in Under 60 Seconds

Florida Man Leaves Cars With Keys Inside, Grand Theft Auto Follows