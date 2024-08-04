Thieves Brag About Stealing Cars on Social Media, That's How Police Find Them

Three men were arrested in a one-year-long car theft investigation. One of them ended up in jail after he bragged about stealing cars on social media several times. The perpetrators reportedly stole cars all across the state of California.
Stealing cars should be a top secret that should only be disclosed to those involved, not taken to social media and discussed online. Well, who are we to teach car thieves, though? We haven't stolen a toy car in our lives, let alone 13…
Jesse Venegas, 23, was arrested in July 2023 by the Visalia Police Department. When the police officers found him, he was carrying spare key fobs and burglary tools.
Due to the fact that they did not have enough evidence, the police let him walk away the next day. That day, a surveillance camera captured the moment he reportedly drove off in a stolen Dodge Charger, not far from the location where he had been arrested the day before.
About two months later, the investigators discovered a video on social media showing Venegas pointing to a gray Dodge Charger and saying, "Let's take that one." Only days later, the owner of the gray Dodge reported it stolen. Recently released from prison, Jesse Venegas took to Instagram to show a video of himself driving. The car he was driving was the one reported stolen.
A week passed, and he posted another video, this time of him driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. That one was also reported stolen by its owner, who also informed the police that it was equipped with a GPS tracker.
Police immediately tracked the car, which was parked in front of a residence, as reported by Carscoops. The owner of the residence told the police that Venegas reportedly paid him from $200 to $300 to store stolen cars there. He had stored about seven to eight vehicles there over the last year.
During all this time, Jesse Venegas and his alleged two "co-workers," identified as 19-year-old Nathan Olivas and 22-year-old Cristopher Anderson, kept stealing vehicles. Each of them ended up in photos and videos on social media. The three perpetrators eventually offered them for sale for a few thousand dollars each.
They are reportedly owners of a business that disassembled stolen vehicles with the intention of selling them as used car parts. The Visalia Police Department Special Enforcement Unit said the group was responsible for stealing, selling, dismantling, and destruction of 13 high-performance vehicles worth over $500,000.
According to the officials, the thefts took place across California, including El Dorado County, Kings County, San Benito County, Monterey County, Riverside County, Santa Barbara County, Santa Clara County, and Tulare County.
They are now facing charges such as car theft, possession of stolen vehicles, receipt of stolen property, and vandalism. All three men were booked into the Tulare County Jail.
