Thieves Are Now Using Phone Cameras to See Through Tinted Windows, Goodbye Privacy

Many drivers out there believe that tinted windows are a must-have car feature, not necessarily because they can reduce the UV radiation but also thanks to the privacy upgrade they bring to the passengers.
In other words, the darker it is, the more privacy a tinted window is supposed to offer. And some people think a tinted window doubles as an invisible shield for their belongings, as nobody can see the things they leave in the car, be they wallets, mobile phones, or well, trash.
When it comes to valuable belongings, however, it goes without saying thieves are the ones that are most curious to see what’s inside the car. But if you believed the tinted windows blocks them from doing this, think again.
As it turns out, high-tech thieves have turned to a rather modern tactic to get past the tinted windows: they use their mobile phone cameras to see what’s inside, as the device is able to adjust the brightness and exposure and therefore focus right through the window.
In other words, with a very simple hack, pretty much anyone can see what’s inside the car, even in the case of the darkest level of tinted windows.
The Memphis police, for instance, have issued a warning in this regard, telling drivers to stop believing that tinted windows are magical and instead avoid leaving any valuables inside the car. It goes without saying this should be common practice for all drivers out there, especially because things like wallets and mobile phones left on the passenger seat are very often a thief magnet.
However, this story is another confirmation that it’s all just a matter of time until malicious actors out there end up finding the dark side of the best things we get. So the next time you see someone scanning your vehicle with their mobile devices, you’d better hope you didn’t leave any belonging in plain sight.
