Thief Steals $500,000 McLaren Rental at a Melbourne Casino, Police Track It Hours Later

One of the worst things that can ever happen to any car owner is having their precious car stolen. Worse if it’s a supercar. In Melbourne, a driver checked into a popular casino driving a $500,000 McLaren 570S. When it was time to leave, the valet informed him the rightful owner left with the car at 3 am.
It’s not uncommon to drive into a hotel, convenience store, or apartment complex’s parking lot only to come back later and find your car gone.
Johnny Nahlous checked into Crown Casino in Melbourne with a McLaren 570S. When he fished out his valet ticket to get his car, they informed him the rightful owner had already left and that the McLaren didn’t belong to him.
The McLaren left at 3 am, allegedly driven by a thief, and was tracked down later in the afternoon to West Footscray, 9News Melbourne reported.
It’s not the first time someone’s pulled such a heist through the valet at the casino. In 2010, a man from Melbourne stole a high roller’s $355,000 Ferrari from the valet. He pleaded guilty and got four months in the can, Drive, reported.
The stolen McLaren belongs to Honeymoon Car Hire, a Sydney-based car hire company specializing in supercars. The car rental service is contemplating legal action against the Casino, claiming that the valet attendant gave the alleged thief the keys to the $500,000 supercar.
"There’s damage to the engine, interior and we have pictures of that as well. And we will be seeking legal action in due course,” Georgia Hunter, a Honeymoon Car Hire representative told 9News Melbourne.
Police pulled over the stolen McLaren, arresting a 43-year-old behind the wheel. Melbourne authorities said they are still investigating the incident to determine how the vehicle was stolen.
Nahlous, the vehicle driver, wasn’t too far when Police apprehended the alleged thief and got all the action on his cell phone camera.
