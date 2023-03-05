These Two Tiny Houses Might Share the Same Land but Have Totally Different Design

What is better than a tiny home? Two tiny homes! This lovely couple decided that life was too short not to express themselves, and they did so by creating two unique mobile houses, one for each of them. Both houses are placed on the same lot and are perfectly functional.
Elisa’s house is called Little Starry Blue and measures 26 ft (7.9 m) in length and 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width. Ryk's tiny house is more like a man cave and is called Lassen Creek. It measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length and 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width. The couple might have two different dwellings, but they still do lots of things together inside of each other’s house. The houses are connected by a small alleyway made of concrete tiles, and there is also a picnic table to enjoy the outdoors while eating.
Little Starry Blue was bought first, and the couple lived in it for about four years before buying the second one. It comes with a large covered front deck decorated with lots of fairy lights, two chairs, and a vintage rug. There are even more fairy lights inside, giving the interior an enchanted look. This house is also a little bit environmentally friendly, with the ceiling made of reclaimed wood. The first room that you can access through the double doors is the living area. It has a gray and white design and is spacious enough to fit a small couch with a side table and a desk. On the right side, we also find a shoe and coat rack.
Right next to it, separated by a sliding door, is the full bathroom. For a tiny house, this bath provides enough space so you do not feel too cramped. It fits a large shower cabin, a dedicated spot for bathroom stuff, a sink, a washer and dryer machine, and a toilet. We can also find an essential oil collection on a few tiny shelves behind the door.
The living room and kitchen are in an open-space concept, which is quite common in a mobile house. The kitchen has an L-shape and tons of counter space for cooking and a little space for the cat, Magic. Although the kitchen is pretty large, there are not many cabinets, and that's because all the plates and cups are placed on the wall-mounted open shelves. The house came with a full range but it was exchanged for an induction cooktop and a convection oven. There is also a double-bowl sink and a large fridge.
tiny home ones. They do not provide any storage and are just simple wooden planks. They might make the house look more stylish and roomier, but they seem quite steep.
The bedroom might be small, but there is just enough headroom to stand up if you are not too tall. It includes a queen-size bed and a built-in closet with more than enough room for all the owner's clothes.
The second loft is above the bathroom and is used as a creative workspace. It can be used as a guest room, but for now, it is a place for the cat to sleep in and a spot to do lots of creative work.
Ryk’s house also has a deck area, but a longer one. Both can be easily disassembled if moving is needed. This deck has two chairs and a BBQ grill, but most of the time, the couple spend their outdoor time on Elisa’s deck.
The kitchen was placed on both sides of the mobile home. The furniture is mostly black with an unfinished-looking butcher block countertop. There is plenty of storage provided by the base and upper cabinets. It also comes with a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge.
Next to the kitchen, we find the bathroom. The centerpiece here is the sink. It used to be a boulder that was cut in half and shaped like a bowl. There are two showers, one inside and one on the outside, both powered by a large propane tank. Of course, the bathroom also comes with a normal toilet and two cabinets.
On the other side of the house, Ryk arranged a workspace since he works remotely. It measures 4 ft in length and has enough room for a desk, an office chair, and lots of wall artwork.
downstairs bedroom. The bed is raised on a platform with a few bookcases underneath. The area under the bed is quite large and stores all the books, tools, and wines. To get into the bed, you would have to step on a small ladder. This ladder can be lifted and attached to a few chains, this way, it allows for even more storage to be accessed right underneath it.
Both tiny houses are built by New Creation Tiny Homes. Elisa’s house was bought second-hand and cost $75,000. Ryk’s house was custom-made and cost $110,000, but now the model’s price increased to $150,000. They are paying around $1,500 a month for the site rent, internet, cable, and electricity with sewer, water, and trash being free.
